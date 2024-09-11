Yuma Fire Department hosts 9/11 memorial service

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) hosted its annual memorial service at Fire Station One where members of the public were invited to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.

The event included speeches from members of the department, Deputy Mayor Chris Morris and a half-mast raising of the flag.

“Each year we celebrate and remember those that came before us and of course those that lost their lives and made the ultimate sacrifice at the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Flight 193 on 9/11," said Captain David Padilla from the YFD.

Captain Padilla explains it's crucial to continue to remember this day.

The service is meant to honor those who survived but still deal with the effects even to this day.

“To this day we have members of the fire service that are still dealing with the effects from being at the World Trade Center, from being at ground zero and working that event, and this is important that you know we remember them, not just those that made the sacrifice then but the hundreds that have died since then," said Capt. Padilla.

Through a proclamation made at the event, Deputy Mayor Morris also declared 9/11 as patriots day in Yuma.

“That’s in remembrance of what happened on September 11, 23 years ago and the unity that we saw throughout our entire nation here in Yuma with the overwhelming patriotism that our community has had," said Deputy Mayor Morris.

Capt. Padilla shares how it feels to celebrate this day as a firefighter himself.

“It was the catalyzing event that sent so many people like myself you know signing up for the next fire academy, signing up to get into the fire service and so it’s such an important day for us," said Capt. Padilla.

YFD hopes people will continue to remember and honor the men and women who risked their lives that day.