Cibola volleyball drops fifth straight game, loses to Mountain Ridge at home
The Raiders kept things briefly close in the second set, but the Mountain Lions proved to be too much as Cibola lost in straight sets
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola volleyball (1-9) lost in straight sets to Mountain Ridge (7-2) on Tuesday night at home.
After dropping set one 25-14, the Raiders only found themselves down by three points early in the second, but would eventually lose by the same score in that set as well.
A 25-12 loss in set three would give Cibola their fifth straight loss on the year.
The Raiders will get a chance to snap that streak on Monday Sept. 16, when they go on the road to take on Tolleson Union.