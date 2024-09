YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Tigers and Shamrocks battle it out on the volleyball court, and Cibola looks for their first win at Raider Gym this season, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.