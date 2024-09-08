Impaired driver arrested after pickup crashes into Arizona restaurant, injuring 25

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — Twenty-five people were injured after a vehicle crashed into an Elks Lodge restaurant in the Phoenix suburb of Apache Junction, authorities said Sunday.

City police said 10 of the injured were taken to hospitals after the pickup truck slammed into the front of the building around 7 p.m. Saturday and 15 others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Those taken to hospitals had non-life-threatening injuries ranging from deep cuts to fractures, according to police.

They said the driver was taken into custody and that alcohol was a factor in the crash. The name of the driver wasn’t immediately released Sunday.

Apache Junction Police Officer Darrin Hatch said authorities received a 911 call from a patron at the Elks Lodge who said a man left the bar and got into a truck before the crash.

Apache Junction is about 36 miles (58 kilometers) west of Phoenix.