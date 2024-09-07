UC Davis trio helps Aggies hold off Texas A&M-Commerce 36-22

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Miles Hastings threw three touchdown passes in the second half, Hunter Ridley kicked three field goals, and David Meyer had a pick-6 in the final minute to help UC Davis hold off Texas A&M-Commerce 36-22 on Saturday night.

After a scoreless first quarter, Ridley kicked field goals of 28, 32 and 29 yards on consecutive possessions to give UC Davis a 9-0 lead at halftime. Just one of Texas A&M-Commerce’s 132 first-half yards came on the ground.

The Aggies (1-1) took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove 75 yards in seven plays, taking a 15-0 lead on Hastings’ 4-yard scoring toss to Chaz Davis. Hastings and Samuel Gbatu Jr. teamed up for a 54-yard scoring strike following an interception by Jackson Cloyd just 33 seconds later to make it 22-0.

The Lions (0-2) scored on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Ron Peace to Devin Matthews to make it 22-7 after three quarters.

Hastings hit tight end Winston Williams for a 14-yard touchdown and a 29-7 lead with 9:02 left to play.

The Lions used a pair of touchdowns to pull within seven, but David Meyer picked off Peace and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown in the final minute to wrap up the victory.

___

