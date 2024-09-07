Sergent throws for 3 TDs, defense has 3rd pick-6 of the season as San Diego tops Central Washington

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Grant Sergent threw three touchdown passes and San Diego had its third pick-6 of the season to defeat Central Washington 26-7 on Saturday.

The Toreros, 2-0 in a non-Covid season for the first time since 2011, led 12-7 at the half as Sargent found Kenyon Sims for a 28-yard score and Cole Monach for a 39-yarder.

Early in the third quarter Jae’Von Reels took an interception back 33 yards for another score. San Diego had two interception returns in its season-opening 27-21 win over Cal Poly.

Sergent added a 24-yard TD pass to Ja’seem Reed early in the fourth.

Sergent finished 19 of 31 for 231 yards. Giovanni Iovino led a defense that held Central Washington to 265 yards with 13 tackles.

Kennedy McGill was 13-of-27 passing for 92 yards but had 122 yards rushing for the FCS Wildcats (0-1). Tyler Flanigan scored on a 1-run run that produced a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter.

