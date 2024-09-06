Raiders pass rusher Malcolm Koonce out against Chargers with knee injury

AP Sports Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce will not play Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers because of a knee injury, costing Las Vegas one of its top pass rushers in the season opener.

Koonce’s absence will mean more opportunities for Janarius Robinson and Tyree Wilson.

Robinson, selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings, is listed behind Koonce on the depth chart. He played in six games and started two last season, totaling eight tackles and a sack.

Wilson, the Raiders’ No. 7 overall pick last year, is looking to bounce back from a disappointing rookie season that got off to a slow start because of a foot injury at Texas Tech. He played in all 17 games, but didn’t start any and finished with 29 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks.

“Tyree Wilson and J-Rob, those guys have had a lot of opportunities to play,” Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Friday. “We expect them to step up and play well.”

Koonce played especially well in the second half of last season in which he made all eight of his career-high sacks beginning Nov. 5 against the New York Giants. Six of his sacks came in the last four games.

If the injury is serious, the timing is particularly bad for Koonce, who’s in the final year of a four-year contract. Pierce said Koonce was hurt in practice Thursday.

