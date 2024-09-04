US Interior Secretary announces restoration of the once-endangered Apache trout species in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Wednesday that the Apache trout — Arizona’s state fish — has been removed from the federal list of endangered and threatened wildlife following more than five decades of recovery efforts.

Haaland traveled to Arizona for the announcement, which is considered an important conservation success that marks the first sportfish and the first trout to be removed from the list.

“This recovery is a testament to the importance of the Endangered Species Act and its tools and resources that are allowing the Interior Department and the federal government to protect vital species in every corner of America,” said Haaland.

She credited joint efforts by federal, state and tribal officials along with $5.1 million from the Biden administration’s Investing in America program. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, White Mountain Apache Tribe Chairman Kasey Velasquez, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Deputy Director Siva Sundaresan were also on hand.

The Apache trout is found only in the streams of eastern Arizona’s White Mountains. It is one of just two trout species native to the state and is sacred to the White Mountain Apache Tribe.

The fish gained protection under the Endangered Species Act of 1973 because of habitat loss and the introduction of non-native species. It was subsequently moved to the threatened list in 1975.