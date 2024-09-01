Orlando remains unbeaten in the NWSL with 2-0 win over Gotham FC

Associated Press

Adriana scored twice to give the undefeated Orlando Pride a 2-0 win at home over Gotham FC on Sunday evening in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The Pride (13-0-5) extended their unbeaten streak to a league-record 19 games, dating back to last year.

It only took six minutes for the Pride to get on the board. Adriana volleyed a loose ball into the goal after teammate Kylie Strom won a header in the box.

In the 19th minute, Adriana got the ball on the right wing and dribbled into the box before unleashing a hard shot into the left corner.

Gotham (10-4-4) only put two of their 16 shots on target.

COURAGE 2, CURRENT 1

Cortnee Vine scored in her home debut as the North Carolina Courage came from behind to defeat the Kansas City Current at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Temwa Chawinga got things started for the Current in the 62nd minute when she stole the ball from a Courage defender, took a touch around goalkeeper Casey Murphy, and finished into an open goal.

Chawinga has scored in seven straight games, an NWSL record, and leads the league with 14 goals this season.

Vine equalized in the 67th minute, taking a touch around her defender before curling a shot into the right corner of the goal. Vine, a hero for Australia in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, joined the Courage (9-8-1) in August on a three-year contract.

With about 10 minutes remaining, the game went into a 90-minute weather delay. After returning from the break, Brianna Pinto put the Courage ahead in the 92nd minute, spinning around her defender on a throw-in and finishing from a tight angle.

The Current (10-3-5) have lost three straight games after starting the season on a 15-game unbeaten run.

ANGEL CITY 2, RED STARS 1

Sydney Leroux scored in second-half stoppage time to give Angel City a win over the Chicago Red Stars at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Alyssa Thompson pounced on the rebound from Meggie Dougherty Howard’s shot to put Angel City (6-9-5) ahead in the 6th minute.

Just before the halftime whistle, Red Stars (7-9-2) rookie Bea Franklin volleyed in a cross on a well-worked free kick to bring the game level, scoring her first professional goal.

In the 91st minute, M.A. Vignola found space on the left wing and sent a pass across the goal. Leroux beat her defender to the spot and poked it in to seal the victory for the home team.

WAVE 1, SPIRIT 1

Kristen McNabb scored in the second half to help the San Diego Wave rescue a 1-1 home draw against the Washington Spirit in front of 23,541 fans at Snapdragon Stadium.

The Spirit (12-4-2) forced an own goal in the 30th minute as the Wave tried to clear a ball in the box, but it bounced off McNabb and into the net.

McNabb gave the Wave (3-8-7) life in the 68th minute, scoring from close range on a loose ball off a corner kick.

While the draw snapped the Wave's three-game losing streak, they still haven't won in 11 straight games.