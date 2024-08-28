Warm and sunny with more heat for the holiday weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Some areas are staying relatively dry however, more moisture is off toward our east, and it is bringing in slightly humid conditions for today.

Instead of having dew points in the 30s and 40s, you can expect to see dew points more in the 50s at least through Friday.

A ridge of high pressure continues to build toward our north, so eventually, it will bring back more heat to the Desert Southwest.

Temperatures will stay pretty consistent for the rest of the workweek, with highs at or slightly below 110 degrees.

Hotter conditions will start to move back in for the holiday weekend with more heat next week.