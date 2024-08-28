Arenado’s 9th-inning single gives Cardinals a 4-3 win over Padres

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado drove in Masyn Winn with two outs in the ninth inning on Wednesday night, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 walk-off victory over the San Diego Padres.

Winn reached on a single off Robert Suarez (8-2), who came in to pitch the ninth. Rookie Victor Scott II kept the inning alive when he singled Winn to second, before Arenado — who is 13 for 43 in the past 11 games — singled to center.

Ryan Helsley (6-4) pitched one inning for the win.

San Diego’s Luis Arraez, who had three hits Tuesday, hit two doubles and two singles in five at-bats. It was his major league-leading sixth four-hit game this season. Manny Machado added two hits and an RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt hit three singles and drove in a run for St. Louis and now has seven hits in 11 at-bats in the series.

Helsley gave up a leadoff double to Arraez, who was lifted for a pinch runner. Tyler Wade moved to third on a sacrifice bunt, but Helsley struck out Jake Cronenworth and Machado to keep the game tied.

Andre Pallante held the Padres to two runs on eight hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. He threw two wild pitches. In his last four outings, Pallante has allowed just six earned runs on 20 hits in 25 1/3 innings.

Joe Musgrove went six innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and one walk.

Kyle Higashioka tied it 3-3 when he hit his 16th homer in the eighth.

A three-run fourth gave St. Louis a 3-2 lead. Lucan Baker and Goldschmidt drove in runs in the inning.

The Padres jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on three singles, including one by Machado, who has six RBIs in his last six games, and Cronenworth stole home.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: LHP Wandy Peralta (left adductor strain) struck out a batter and walked a batter over 1 1/3 scoreless innings on Tuesday night for low Single-A Lake Elisnore.

Cardinals: 3B Nolan Arenado returned to the lineup Wednesday after getting a day off Tuesday. He did pinch hit in the ninth inning of the 7-5 loss to the Padres.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Michael King (11-7, 3.14) has posted a 2.29 ERA and only allowed two home runs since the All-Star Break.

Cardinals: RHP Sonny Gray (11-9, 4.07) has a 5.83 ERA and has allowed a home run in seven of his last nine starts since the beginning of July.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB