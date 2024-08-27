Giants’ pitcher Robbie Ray goes on injured list with strained hamstring

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The San Francisco Giants placed left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray on the injured list with a strained left hamstring.

The Giants announced before their Tuesday night game with the Milwaukee Brewers that Ray was going on the injured list, retroactive to Monday. They recalled right-hander Landen Roupp from Triple-A Sacramento.

Ray had started the Giants’ 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, but left before the fourth inning due to hamstring tightness.

Ray, who won the 2021 AL Cy Young Award while pitching for Toronto, is 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA in seven starts this season since coming back from Tommy John surgery. He underwent the surgery in May 2023 and pitched in just one game last year.

He has struck out 43 batters over 30 2/3 innings this season.

