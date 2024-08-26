Machado and Merrill both drive in 3 runs as Padres top Cardinals 7-4

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Manny Machado homered and drove in three runs, rookie Jackson Merrill also had three RBIs and the San Diego Padres defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 on Monday night.

Rookie starter Randy Vásquez (4-6) went six innings for the win, allowing two runs and six hits.

Machado hit a two-run homer in the first and an RBI double in the fifth. He also scored three runs.

Merrill, who launched a game-ending homer Sunday against the New York Mets, delivered a two-run single in the third and an RBI single in the fifth.

The Padres are 25-8 since July 20, a .758 winning percentage. That ties them with Arizona for the best record in the majors during that span. San Diego is a game behind the Diamondbacks for the top National League wild card.

Brendan Donovan, Masyn Winn and Alec Burleson each had three hits for St. Louis.

Kyle Gibson (7-6) gave up seven runs on six hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.