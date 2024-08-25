Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt supports teammate Bowden Francis with handmade sign

TORONTO (AP) — After Taylor Ward offered a critical take on Toronto right-hander Bowden Francis’ latest strong start, fellow Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt made sure he had his teammate’s back.

Francis struck out a career-high 12 in Toronto’s 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. He was working on a no-hitter before Ward hit a leadoff homer in the ninth inning.

The 28-year-old Francis was named AL Player of the Week last week after going 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts. In the first of those, he pitched seven innings in a road win over the Angels on Aug. 12, allowing one run and one hit while striking out eight.

Ward struck out, was hit by a pitch and flew out before he connected for his 17th homer on Saturday.

“I thought that everything was hittable,” Ward said of Francis after the loss. “Maybe to other guys he made better pitches. A lot of guys were talking about his split and that being on. But personally, I didn’t think it was anything special.”

While Francis was being interviewed from the dugout during the television broadcast of Sunday’s game, Bassitt stood over his teammate’s shoulder holding a hand-written sign that read “15 innings, 2 hits, 20 Ks. Hittable + Nothing Special.”

Manager John Schneider said Bassitt and fellow right-hander Kevin Gausman have “kind of taken Bowden under their wing,” adding that he likes seeing his players stick up for each other.

“I love when the guys have each other’s back,” Schneider said, “and I think Bowden’s results against (the Angels) speak for themselves.”

Toronto beat the Angels 8-2 on Sunday to sweep the seven-game season series. The Blue Jays have won 11 of their past 13 against the Angels, dating to last season.

