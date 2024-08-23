Skip to Content
Arizona’s first-round pick Darius Robinson has calf injury, will undergo tests to confirm severity

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson has a calf injury and was set to undergo tests on Friday to determine the extent of the problem.

Robinson was the No. 27 overall pick in the NFL draft out of Missouri and has been expected to contribute immediately. It’s been a tough preseason for Arizona’s pass rush, which already lost linebacker BJ Ojulari for the year with a knee injury.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed Robinson’s injury on Friday without providing specifics.

“He’s got a calf. … Got to get the reports,” Gannon said.

The Cardinals went 4-13 last season and finished with 33 sacks, which ranked near the bottom of the league. Arizona plays at Denver on Sunday in its final preseason game.

