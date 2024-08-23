Ahead of speech, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says in a Pennsylvania court filing that he will be endorsing Donald Trump
PHOENIX (AP) — Ahead of speech, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says in a Pennsylvania court filing that he will be endorsing Donald Trump.
