Padres option knuckleballer Matt Waldron to Triple-A, recall Logan Gillaspie

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres optioned knuckleballer Matt Waldron to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday and recalled right-hander Logan Gillaspie.

The move came a day after Waldron allowed a career-high 10 runs on 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings in an 11-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins that prevented a three-game sweep.

Waldron allowed 22 runs in 14 1/3 innings over his last three starts. In 26 starts this season, he went 7-11 with a 4.79 ERA.

Gillaspie is 0-0 with a 3.24 ERA in seven appearances this year.

