Top prosecutor in Arizona’s Apache County and his wife indicted on charges of misusing public funds

PHOENIX (AP) — The top prosecutor in Arizona’s Apache County and his wife, the county’s school superintendent, have been indicted on charges of misusing public funds, authorities said.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said Michael Whiting is also accused of eight other charges including theft and altering public records.

The 15-page indictment was the result of an ongoing investigation conducted by Mayes’ office that included the execution of search warrants this summer.

“These are serious allegations and my office is committed to ensuring a thorough and fair legal process as we pursue justice for the people of Apache County,” Mayes said in a statement.

Whiting, 51, and his wife, 53-year-old Joyclynn “Joy” Whiting, were served with the indictments Tuesday.

Bruce Griffen, the attorney for Michael Whiting, said Wednesday that he was still evaluating the indictment and had no immediate comment. Griffen said it’s his understanding that Joy Whiting doesn’t have a lawyer yet.

The indictment says the couple used nearly $80,000 in superintendent funds to buy a new pickup truck that was mainly used by Michael Whiting.

The longtime prosecutor also is accused of threatening a person who was attempting to run against his wife for the superintendent position.

The Whitings, both Democrats, are running unopposed for reelection in November.

Michael Whiting has been the county’s attorney since 2008, while his wife was first elected school superintendent in 2020.