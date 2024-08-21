Korey Lee and Lenyn Sosa deliver RBI hits in the 9th as White Sox beat Giants 6-2

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Korey Lee hit a tiebreaking two-run single that highlighted a four-run ninth inning as the Chicago White Sox snapped a four-game skid with a 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Luis Robert Jr. and Andrew Benintendi drew consecutive walks off Erik Miller (3-4) with one out in the ninth. After Andrew Vaughn reached on an infield single, Miller struck out Gavin Sheets. Then, Lee singled on a 2-2 fastball from Spencer Bivens, giving the White Sox a 4-2 lead. Lenyn Sosa followed with another two-run single to help seal the win.

“I knew they were going to be aggressive to me,” Lee said. “Staying through the middle is the name of the game in that at-bat. Every win is fantastic, but something like this is even better. We continued to fight. We weren’t out of the game ever.”

Robert and Sheets had two hits apiece and Vaughn added two RBIs as MLB-worst Chicago won for just the third time in nine games.

Rookie Fraser Ellard (1-1) retired three batters and earned his first win in the majors. Former Giants reliever John Brebbia, the last of five Chicago pitchers, worked the ninth as the White Sox closed out a 2-4 road trip.

“I just like the way guys are playing,” White Sox manager Grady Sizemore said. “It’s tough when you’re having a rough season and things aren’t going your way. To see these guys keep competing and not just fold and give in, they’re showing a lot of fight, they’re showing a lot of heart.”

Mark Canha had two hits for the Giants (65-64), who had a three-game winning streak halted.

Giants starter Logan Webb, who has been feeling ill for the past week, had six strikeouts in eight innings. The All-Star pitcher, who had a 0.61 ERA over his previous four starts, generated 15 swing-and-misses and allowed five hits and two runs.

“Obviously we’re at a point in the season where we can’t let games slip away,” Webb said. “It was a much-needed win today to get the sweep and we came out flat.”

White Sox leadoff hitter Nicky Lopez tripled off the wall in center field to begin the game and scored on Benintendi’s groundout.

After a sacrifice fly by Vaughn in the fourth inning made it 2-0, the Giants tied it in the bottom of the inning with two runs off White Sox starter Garrett Chrochet.

San Francisco’s Jerar Encarnación and Thairo Estrada drove in runs off Crochet in the fourth.

Crochet allowed two runs and four hits in four innings, striking out four and walking one.

“He was really sharp today,” Sizemore said. “A couple good hits by (the) two guys in the middle of the order but other than that he was lights out. He was really good.”

Giants: With Patrick Bailey on the injured list, Curt Casalli made his third consecutive start at catcher, matching his longest run of the season.

White Sox: Following an off day, RHP Chris Flexen (2-12, 5.46 ERA) faces the Detroit Tigers on Friday. The White Sox have lost each of Flexen’s previous 18 starts.

Giants: Have not announced a starter for Friday’s game against the Mariners in Seattle.

