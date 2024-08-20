Corbin Carroll homers as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 3-1

MIAMI (AP) — Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered to help Eduardo Rodriguez and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Arizona, which finished with four hits, improved to a major league-best 30-13 since July 1. Carroll also singled and scored on Joc Pederson’s base hit, and Geraldo Perdomo walked twice.

Rodriguez allowed one run and six hits over 5 1/3 innings in his third start of the season since being activated from the injured list on Aug. 7. Rodriguez (2-0) struck out five and walked one.

Ryan Thompson, A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez combined for 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball after Rodriguez departed. Martinez worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save in five opportunities.

The Marlins hit five doubles, but they went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Carroll helped Arizona get off to a fast start. He hit a leadoff single in the first and advanced on a balk by Edward Cabrera. After Perdomo popped out, Carroll scampered home on Pederson’s grounder into center field.

Carroll connected in the fifth for his third homer in five games and No. 14 on the season overall. He drove a sinker from Cabrera over the wall in left.

The Marlins got their only run on Xavier Edwards’ RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, but Gurriel responded with a 414-foot drive to left in the sixth for his 15th homer.

Cabrera (2-5) allowed four hits in six innings. The right-hander walked three and struck out three.

The Diamondbacks signed veteran infielder Luis Guillorme to a minor league contract and optioned infielder Blaze Alexander to Triple-A Reno. The club also designated right-hander Gavin Hollowell for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Anthony Bender (shoulder impingement) is doing rehab activities at the club’s spring training complex in Jupiter, Florida.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks have not announced a starter for the series finale on Wednesday. RHP Roddery Muñoz (2-7, 5.88 ERA) will start for the Marlins.

___

