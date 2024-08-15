Energy Experts: Benefits of Installing Solar Panels

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - CEO of Renewable Power USA Jimmy Esparza joined us in studio this week to talk about how Solar Panels function.

We asked him what the benefits of solar panels are.

"One of the biggest financial benefit and that even includes myself and our family is that, you got an opportunity to have it. Like in the summer, there are huge spikes from from bills. A lot of people have issues of what solar power does to eliminates those summer bills. You no longer have to pay those high electricity bills, which is one of the biggest benefits that people have in solar. You'll save on your summer bills, which is really important. It's a big demand, especially in the community here in Yuma. And then there's also the other option, which you get to get a fixed rate so it doesn't increase. Let's say your payment is $100. It's not going to be a $100 and 2030 rates are going to escalate or grow throughout the years. And then you also benefit from the federal tax credit. The federal tax credit customers get 30% or whatever the value of the system is, which averages anywhere from $7 to $7000 from the federal government. And here in Arizona, it's $1,000, which is a pretty big deal," says Esparza.

How do solar panels impact the environment?

"The way that it impacts the environment is that now we're harnessing the sun, right? So we're not the traditional way of consuming power is where they dig in coal, right? And then they burn the coal. And then once the cores burn, it releases chemicals through the air, which is a lot of it is CO2, which is harming the atmosphere. And a lot of the global warming is happening because of that. As the day goes by and the year goes by we're just demanding more electricity. The idea of this clean air act that happened not just in the United States but in the whole world, is that they want to reduce the carbon footprint. And part of the the big thing is adding solar to every residential and commercial property. So you could have your own power plant in the way that you creating electricity is a way that's going to be it's innovating. It's a new technology and is also protecting our planet, enhancing our natural resources, which is the sun. Right? And we have plenty of sun here. And you are right. So as, you know, so that's one of the ways that that's why I personally love it as well as because we get to make that that big impact to our world, you know, in society. So much going into the environment," says Esparza.

What are the long term advantages of having solar panels on a home?

"So the long term advantages is that, you know, for example, people feel like you always have to pay electricity forever, right? So it's like, you know, the way that most people are doing it now is like you just plug into whatever option you have, which is probably a monopoly. You know, you don't have really a choice of doing it, but now there's freedom. Now you can make the option of saying, Hey, I want to have my own power plant, right? And with my own power plant, you know, I could there's going to be a day where I want to have that paid off. And I no longer have to stress about, you know, that extra bill that that I have to pay every summer, every month, you know, so, you know, have that money back into my pocket. So it does create a lot of freedom and it creates also, you know, innovate through home as well, adds value to your property. So there's a lot of good benefits by going solar and savings as well. So, yeah, wow. A lot that goes into that. So absolutely. That is crazy. Well, hopefully that will, you know, give viewers an insight about, you know, wanting to reduce their their home bills, especially during this time. With all that I know we're cranking up that AC So there you go. That'll definitely help benefit them at home for sure. 100%"says Esparza.

Watch Energy Experts every Wednesday's at 6 P.M on 13 on Your Side.