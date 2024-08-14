Diamondbacks demote outfielder Alek Thomas to Triple-A, promote infielder Blaze Alexander

AP Baseball Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks demoted Alek Thomas to Triple-A on Wednesday, hoping that the outfielder can regain the batting form that made him a postseason star last year.

The 24-year-old Thomas was the team’s starting center fielder to begin the season, but strained his left hamstring in the opening week and missed roughly three months. He has hit .191 with three homers and 17 RBIs since returning.

Thomas was losing playing time to Jake McCarthy, who has been one of the major leagues’ hottest hitters over the past several weeks.

The D-backs recalled infielder Blaze Alexander to take Thomas’ spot on the roster. Arizona could use an extra infielder since All-Star Ketel Marte is nursing a sprained ankle. Alexander spent most of the first half of the season on the roster, batting .259 with three homers and 21 RBIs.

He started at second base against the Rockies on Wednesday.

Thomas was one of the D-backs’ stars during their run to the World Series last October. His two-run homer in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series tied the game and was the turning point in a series that Arizona won in seven games over the Phillies.

Arizona entered Wednesday with five straight wins and 17 in 20 games.

