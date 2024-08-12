Diamondbacks take lead on back-to-back wild pitches, rally for 5-4 win over the Rockies

AP Baseball Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll and Kevin Newman scrambled home on back-to-back wild pitches in the seventh inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks erased a three-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

The D-backs continued their extended roll, with an 18-5 record since the All-Star break.

“They jumped out to a lead on us, but we didn’t blink,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “At the right times, our attentiveness, our focus and our readiness showed up. It all piled up into a couple really good plays, a couple really good at-bats.”

Joc Pederson came to the plate in the seventh with Arizona trailing 4-3, two outs and runners on first and third, but he never had to hit the ball to put his team ahead. Tyler Kinley’s first wild pitch scored Carroll easily and Newman advanced all the way to third after getting a head start while stealing second.

Two pitches later, Kinley bounced another pitch that catcher Elias Díaz couldn’t quite handle. Newman made a daring dash home, sliding in ahead without a throw.

One of Arizona’s best qualities during the run to the World Series last season was baserunning and the team had a slogan — “Embrace the Chaos” — that celebrated the team’s penchant for great decisions on the bases. That was missing through the first few months this season, but has returned over the past month.

“We have an energy that we can feel, playing off each other,” Newman said. “I think those opportunities are coming more and more, because of how tough we are one through nine. There’s been good opportunities to steal bases, go first to third, score from second, score from first and be who we are.”

Both of Kinley’s wild pitches were on sliders.

“Trying to execute a really nasty pitch a couple times when you’re ahead in the count against a really good batter,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “It came back to bite us.”

Jake McCarthy added two hits and two RBIs. Newman and Josh Bell also had two hits. Justin Martinez handled the ninth — working around a leadoff single — for his third save.

Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt (7-6) tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts over seven innings. The lanky right-hander gave up four runs and eight hits.

“We’re still using that aggressive mentality — almost to a fault,” Pfaadt said. “Gave up a few runs, but the offense has been great and bailed me out. It was a great win.”

Colorado’s Bradley Blalock made his team debut and just his second big-league appearance. The right-hander gave up three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings, holding his own against an Arizona lineup that had scored 23 runs over the previous two days in wins over the Phillies. He struck out four.

The Rockies built a 4-1 lead in the sixth on Brendan Rodgers’ solo homer that just cleared the center-field wall. But the Diamondbacks cut it to 4-3 in the bottom of the frame after run-scoring hits from Bell and McCarthy.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the second on McCarthy’s RBI double. Colorado evened the score in the third on a looping RBI single by Diaz.

Jake Cave had three hits for the Rockies. Anthony Molina (1-1) took the loss after giving up two runs in one inning of relief.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Blalock was called up from Double-A Hartford and OF Jordan Beck came up from Triple-A Albuquerque. Kris Bryant was placed on the 10-day IL (back strain) retroactive to Aug. 11. LHP Josh Rogers was designated for assignment.

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte was in Monday’s starting lineup after missing Sunday’s game with a left ankle contusion, but the second baseman left after his first at-bat because of pain in the same ankle. He was replaced by Newman. Lovullo said Marte would get an MRI on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

D-backs LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0, 4.76 ERA) makes his second start of the season on Tuesday night. The Rockies will counter with LHP Austin Gomber (3-8, 4.92 ERA).

