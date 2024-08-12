Bogaerts has RBI single, Merrell makes game-saving catch in 9th as Padres beat Pirates 2-1

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had an RBI single in the seventh inning, Jackson Merrell made a game-saving diving catch in the ninth inning, and Joe Musgrove had a solid return from the 60-day injured list as the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Monday night.

The Padres won for the 17th time in 20 games since July 20, and handed the struggling Pirates their 10th loss in 11 games.

“The guys have been playing with a lot of emotion and intent, but when you get Joe Musgrove back, it takes it to another level. He is a cornerstone in the clubhouse,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “He was fantastic (tonight). His change-up was good, his heater was good – it had life to it.”

Musgrove, sidelined since May 26 due to right elbow inflammation, gave up two hits and walked one while striking out one in 4 1/3 scoreless innings. He pitched effectively, mixing his sliders, changeups and four-seam fastballs. It was Musgrove’s first scoreless outing since July 28, 2023, when he pitched six innings against Texas in his final start of the season.

“It felt incredible to be back out there. … Physically, I felt great. There is a lot of room for improvement there. I think I flashed signs of my good stuff at times,” Musgrove said. “A lot of good things trending in the right direction.”

When Musgrove came out of the game in the fifth inning, he received a standing ovation from the 38th sold-out crowd of the season at Petco Park. He patted his heart and waved to the crowd while walking into the dugout.

“It was a good feeling walking off to that,” Musgrove said of the standing ovation. “This city has treated me so well since I came back here. I love pitching in this stadium, and I love representing this city.”

Jeremiah Estrada (4-2) got the win for the Padres after pitching one inning in relief and closer Robert Suarez earned his 26th save after giving up two singles and a run in the ninth inning.

With San Diego leading 2-1 and the Pirates’ tying run at first with two outs, Merrell made a spectacular diving catch after running far to his left to rob Bryan Reynolds of extra bases and end the game.

“It was lay out or nothing in that situation,” Merrell said of his catch. “It was just one of those blackout, adrenaline moments that happens.”

Pirates starter Jake Woodford (0-4) pitched well in the loss, giving up one run and three hits in six-plus innings. He gave up a double to Jurickson Profar to lead off the seventh and Profar eventually scored when Bogaerts punched a single through the drawn-in Pirates infield against reliever Kyle Nicolas.

“I don’t want to take for granted Bogaerts’ at-bat. It was phenomenal,” Shildt said. “He was down in the count.”

San Diego’s Kyle Higashioka came off the bench to drive in an insurance run from third with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to extend the Padres’ lead to 2-0.

The night ended favorably for the Padres and to Musgrove in his long-awaited return.

“I am going to give it everything I have as long as they will to allow me to hold the ball out there,” Musgrove said. “Me being healthy down the stretch is a big part of this team.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: To make room for Musgrove coming off the IL, RHP Carl Edwards Jr. was designated for assignment after only one appearance.

UP NEXT

Pirates RHP Luis Ortiz (5-2, 3.40) takes the mound against Padres RHP Michael King (9-6, 3.34), who will make his second straight start against Pittsburgh.

