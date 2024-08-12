An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Los Angeles area, the U.S. Geological Service says
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Los Angeles area, the U.S. Geological Service says.
