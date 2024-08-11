Merrill Kelly strong in return to mound, D-backs stay hot with 12-5 win to beat Phillies

AP Baseball Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly pitched five solid innings in his return from a shoulder injury, Jake McCarthy had three hits and four RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks stayed hot with a 12-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The D-backs won their eighth straight series, taking three of four from the Phillies. Since July 1, Arizona has a 25-10 record.

Philadelphia has lost three straight and 10 of 14. The Phillies surrendered 23 runs over the past two games.

McCarthy broke open the game in the fifth with a two-out, bases clearing triple down the right-field line that scored three runs and made it 8-2. The outfielder is one of the hottest hitters in the big leagues with a .403 average (25 of 62) over the past three weeks.

Rookie catcher Adrian Del Castillo added three hits and two RBIs. The 25-year-old is 7 of 12 at the plate in his first three big league games, including a walk-off homer on Friday.

Corbin Carroll hit a two-run homer in the seventh to make it 12-5. It was his 11th home run of the season.

Kelly (3-0) was back on the mound after missing nearly four months with a right shoulder strain. The veteran was a key part of the Diamondbacks’ run to the World Series in 2023, with a 12-8 record and 3.29 ERA.

He navigated five innings in 85 pitches and the last four frames were scoreless. The 35-year-old gave up two runs on three hits and two walks, striking out two.

The Phillies jumped up 2-0 in the first on Alec Bohm’s two-run double into the right-center gap that scored Trea Turner and Bryce Harper. The D-backs sliced that advantage in half in the bottom of the first on Randal Grichuk’s RBI single.

Arizona gained control with a four-run third inning. Eugenio Suárez tied the game with an RBI double and the D-backs pushed ahead for a 4-2 lead on rookie Del Castillo’s two-run single down the right-field line. Del Castillo scored on a wild pitch, making it 5-2.

Nick Castellanos had two hits for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh and Cal Stevenson added RBI singles.

Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez (8-8) gave five runs on 12 hits over 4 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out four.

TRAINER’S ROOM

D-backs OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. left the game after the third inning with left hamstring tightness. He was 2-for-2 at the plate and made a impressive jumping catch at the wall in left field before Carroll took his place.

MAKING MOVES

Phillies: Claimed RHP Kyle Tyler off waivers from Miami and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. RHP Nick Nelson was designated for assignment.

Diamondbacks: Optioned RHP Scott McGough to Triple-A Reno. RHP Humberto Castellanos was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Off on Monday. RHP Taijuan Walker (3-3, 5.60 ERA) is expected to start on Tuesday at home against Miami.

Diamondbacks: Arizona stays at home and sends RHP Brandon Pfaadt (6-6, 3.92) to the mound on Monday. Colorado counters with RHP Cal Quantrill (7-8, 4.56).

