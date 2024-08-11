Dodgers rookie pitcher River Ryan to miss remainder of season with elbow injury

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers rookie right-hander River Ryan will miss the remainder of the season with an elbow injury that occurred during his fourth career major league start Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did not know the specifics of Ryan’s injury after the 25-year-old underwent an MRI on Sunday morning. Roberts did say Tommy John surgery is under consideration for the former two-way player, who was acquired in a trade from the San Diego Padres in March 2022.

“They are waiting on other scans to determine the exact course of action,” Roberts said.

Ryan went 1-0 for the Dodgers this season with a 1.33 ERA and went 4 2/3 scoreless innings before he departed Saturday’s game. He had a 2.22 ERA in eight minor league starts over three different levels in 2024, while the Dodgers limited his usage in the minors to 49 appearances (45 starts) over three seasons.

Ryan said he started to feel tightness in his forearm in the third inning Saturday and continued to pitch until he was removed in the fifth inning after showing discomfort following a pitch to the Pirates’ Michael A. Taylor.

“It’s part of the game, man,” Ryan said after Saturday’s game. “The pitch clock definitely makes you speed up a lot. Back in the day, you didn’t have to speed up as much when you threw. So throwing back-to-back pitches in 15 seconds, it starts to take a toll. But we’ll see how it pans out.”

