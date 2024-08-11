American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return her bronze medal after court mandates score change, IOC confirms
PARIS (AP) — American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return her bronze medal after court mandates score change, IOC confirms.
PARIS (AP) — American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return her bronze medal after court mandates score change, IOC confirms.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.