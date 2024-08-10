Talley leads Malixi 1 up halfway through US Women’s Amateur final in US Girls’ rematch

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Asterisk Talley led Rianne Malixi 1 up halfway through the U.S. Women’s Amateur championship match Saturday, three weeks after Malixi routed Talley in the U.S. Girls’ Junior final.

“I’m feeling a lot better than last time I played Rianne,” said Talley, the 15-year-old from Chowchilla, California,

Last month in the U.S. Girls’ Junior, Malixi beat Talley 8 and 7 at El Caballero in Tarzana, California, the largest championship-match blowout in tournament history.

“It’s amazing. I love Asterisk,” said the 17-year-old Malixi, from the Philippines. “She is such a good player and good person as well. It’s fun being matched up with her again.”

Malixi is trying to become the second player to win both events in the same year, joining Eun Jeong Seong in 2016.

Because of expected rain Sunday at Southern Hills, the first 18 holes of the 36-hole championship match were moved to Saturday.

“I need to hit more fairways,” Talley said. “That’s going to help me get close to the hole, hit more greens. I feel like that’s what will be what wins tomorrow, is whoever can keep their ball in play the most.”

Talley won five holes in a seven-hole stretch on Nos. 6-12 to turn a two-hole deficit into a three-hole lead.

Malixi rallied to take three of the next four to tie it. Talley moved back ahead with a par win on the par-4 17th and they had matching pars on the par-4 18th.

“It’s just nice to cut down some of Asterisk’s lead,” Malixi said. “It was such a confidence booster because I didn’t really see some of my putts drop in today.”

In the morning semifinals, Talley led Maria Jose Marin 1 up after 14 when the Colombian retired because of a left knee injury. Malixi topped Kendall Todd of Litchfield Park, Arizona, 1 up. The 18-year-old Marin and 21-year-old Todd are teammates at Arkansas.

Talley teamed with Sarah Lim to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball in May in San Antonio.

Malixi has verbally committed to play at Duke, with plans to begin college play in 2025.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf