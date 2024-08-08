Western allies condemn Israeli finance minister’s suggestion that starving Gaza might be justified

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Western allies have condemned remarks by its far-right finance minister, who suggested that causing the starvation of Gaza’s population of more than 2 million Palestinians “might be just and moral” until Hamas-held hostages are released. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in a speech Monday that Israel had no choice but to send humanitarian aid into Gaza. “No one will allow us to starve 2 million people, even though that might be just and moral until they return the hostages,” he said. The European Union called the remarks “beyond ignominious” and Britain and Germany also condemned them, noting that deliberately starving civilians is a war crime.

