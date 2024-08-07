Yemen official says 30 people have been killed and hundreds displaced in flooding

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A Yemeni official says that 30 people have been killed and hundreds displaced in flooding in the southern city of Hodeidah following several days of heavy rains. Hodeidah Gov. Mugammad Qahim told Houthi-controlled Masirah TV that the floods displaced people from 500 houses. Five people also went missing. Hodeidah, the southwestern city of Taiz, and the northwestern city of Hajjah were all hit hard by floods this week amid Yemen’s ongoing seasonal rainfall.

