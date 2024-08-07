Utah man who killed woman is put to death by lethal injection in state’s first execution since 2010

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah death row inmate Taberon Dave Honie has been put to death by lethal injection for the stabbing death of his girlfriend’s mother in the state’s first execution since 2010. The 48-year-old Honie was convicted of aggravated murder in the July 1998 death of Claudia Benn. After decades of failed appeals, Honie’s execution warrant was signed in June despite defense objections to the planned lethal drug. Honie was 22 when he broke into Benn’s house in Cedar City after a day of heavy drinking and drug use and repeatedly slashed her throat and stabbed her.

