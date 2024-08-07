Tahiti’s rahui tradition has helped revive ecosystems — including near the Olympics surfing venue

TIAHURA, Tahiti (AP) — Traditional Polynesian conservation methods are being used to revive local ecosystems and protect natural resources in Tahiti, including near the Paris Olympics surfing venue. Called rahui, the practice temporarily restricts or bans the harvesting of essential resources in a designated area. Legally recognized in French Polynesia environmental code since 2016, this bottom-up solution is managed by local communities with help from scientists and the government. Now researchers and conservationists are working to expand the system, while helping communities address problems and concerns.

