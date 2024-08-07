Polish man sentenced to four months for June assault on Danish prime minister, local media say

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Polish man was sentenced to four months in jail for assaulting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, local media said Wednesday, adding he will be expelled from the country. The unidentified 39-year-old man has been charged with punching Frederiksen’s right shoulder with a clenched fist, causing her to lose her balance but not fall. Frederiksen suffered whiplash at the time. Frederiksen was on a private break from the Social Democratic Party’s campaign for the elections to renew the European Parliament when the assault took place on a busy downtown Copenhagen plaza. Danish broadcasters DR and TV2 said the Copenhagen District Court issued the sentencing.

