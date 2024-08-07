Pelosi says it’s her life goal to ensure ‘that man’ Trump never steps in the White House again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nancy Pelosi’s influence can be seen all across the Democratic Party shakeup. In a few short, agonizing weeks it has reengineered the 2024 presidential ticket and the race for the White House. It was Pelosi, the House speaker emerita, who publicly encouraged President Joe Biden to make a decision about his reelection campaign when he had already insisted he had no plans to step aside. Once he exited and endorsed Kamala Harris atop the ticket, it was Pelosi who was a big fan of her future running mate, Tim Walz. For Pelosi the upheaval is less about Biden, a friend of 40 years, and more about stopping Republican Donald Trump from ever returning to the White House.

