Illinois governor calls for resignation of sheriff whose deputy fatally shot Black woman in her home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois governor is calling for the resignation of the sheriff whose deputy fatally wounded a Black woman after she called 911 for help last month. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that Republican Jack Campbell should step down after the July 6 shooting death of Sonya Massey in her home. He said the sheriff who had hired deputy Sean Grayson had failed in his duty. Grayson faces charges including first-degree murder in the death. He has said he felt threatened by a pan of hot water the woman was holding when he went to her home. The sheriff said Wednesday he intends to stay in the job.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.