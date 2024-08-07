How horses at the Spirit Horse Ranch help Maui wildfire survivors process their grief

KANAIO, Hawaii (AP) — One year after the Maui fires, thousands of residents struggle with grieving the losses of loved ones and generational homes. They are haunted by their traumatic escapes and even by the guilt of surviving. They’ve endured months of instability — switching hotel rooms, schools and jobs. More than 1,500 families have left Maui, forced to start over thousands of miles from home. And many are just beginning to confront their grief. Some, however, are enjoying moments of relief, thanks to an equine-assisted therapy program at the Spirit Horse Ranch in Kanaio, Hawaii.

