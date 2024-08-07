Dubai International Airport, busiest for global travel, sees half-year record of 44.9M passengers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai International Airport has seen a record 44.9 million travelers pass through its terminals in the first half of this year. That puts the world’s busiest airport for international travel back on track to beat its all-time record, as aviation booms after the coronavirus pandemic. The results released on Wednesday follow a record-breaking annual profit for the long-haul carrier Emirates which calls the airport, known as DXB, its home. The results come as Dubai plans to move operations to a nearly $35 billion new airfield in the next decade. Meanwhile, a real-estate boom and its highest-ever tourism numbers have made the city-state in the United Arab Emirates not just a layover, but also a destination for even more travelers.

