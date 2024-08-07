A Russian governor urges people to give blood as hazy reports of a Ukrainian incursion emerge

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of Russia’s Kursk border region is urging local residents to donate blood amid blurry reports of an incursion by combatants from Ukraine. Kursk acting governor Alexei Smirnov said Wednesday that blood banks were stocking up because of the fighting. He said the Kursk region “has been heroically resisting attacks” by Ukrainian fighters. He said all emergency services were on high alert. The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that up to 300 Ukrainian troops supported by 11 tanks and more than 20 armored combat vehicles had crossed into Russia. It said the force had suffered heavy losses without making any additional comment on Wednesday. There was no independent evidence that Ukrainian troops were involved in the assault. Kyiv officials declined to comment.

