Teen vies for record solo flight to 7 continents to raise money for childhood cancer research

GENEVA (AP) — A Chinese American teen is vying to become the youngest person to fly solo to all seven continents in a quest that also aims to drum up donations for research into childhood cancer. Ethan Guo, who turned 19 last month, began his quest in May in Memphis, Tennessee. The plan is to cover 50,000 miles over 100 days with stops in 60 countries. He hopes attention to the journey will drum up donations and raise up to $1 million for cancer research.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.