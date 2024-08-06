Teen vies for record solo flight to 7 continents to raise money for childhood cancer research
Associated Press
GENEVA (AP) — A Chinese American teen is vying to become the youngest person to fly solo to all seven continents in a quest that also aims to drum up donations for research into childhood cancer. Ethan Guo, who turned 19 last month, began his quest in May in Memphis, Tennessee. The plan is to cover 50,000 miles over 100 days with stops in 60 countries. He hopes attention to the journey will drum up donations and raise up to $1 million for cancer research.