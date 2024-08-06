Taylor Swift leads the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards nominations, followed by Post Malone

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift once again tops the MTV Video Music Award nominations. She leads with 10 — eight for her “Fortnight” music video and nods in the artist of the year and best pop categories. She’s followed by her “Fortnight” collaborator Post Malone, who has nine total — including eight for “Fortnight.” Swift has 23 career VMAs, placing her just behind Beyoncé, who has 28 (two with Destiny’s Child). The 2024 MTV VMAs will air live on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. They will be held at the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island. Fan voting begins online Tuesday across 15 gender-neutral categories and ends Aug. 30.

