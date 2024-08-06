Paris Olympics Day 11: Gabby Thomas leads Americans to 2 golds — 5 overall — at track and field

PARIS (AP) — The United States had a big night in track and field on Day 11 of the Paris Olympics. The Americans won two gold medals and five overall. Gabby Thomas blazed her way to an easy win in the 200 meters. She beat Julien Alfred of St. Lucia, who was winner of the 100 meters. American sprinter Brittany Brown was third. Cole Hocker, meanwhile, pulled the upset of the track meet with a stunning victory in the 1,500 meters. Hocker outraced the favorites and won with an Olympic record time. Annette Nneka Echikunwoke won a silver in the women’s hammer throw.

