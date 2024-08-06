In Louisiana’s Cancer Alley, company cancels plans for grain export facility in historic Black town

WALLACE, La. (AP) — Residents of a historic Black community in Louisiana who’ve spent years fighting against a massive grain export facility set to be built on the grounds where their enslaved ancestors once lived appear to have finally halted the project. A representative from Greenfield Louisiana LLC announced during a public hearing Monday that the company is “ceasing all plans” to construct a grain export facility in the middle of Wallace in St. John the Baptist Parish. Opponents of the project broke out in cheers. The announcement signaled a rare win for a community in a heavily industrialized stretch of the Mississippi River known as “Cancer Alley” for its high levels of pollution.

