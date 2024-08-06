First Afghan woman to compete internationally after Taliban takeover seeks Olympic gold in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Taekwondo Paralympian Zakia Khudadadi says she is competing in the name of women in Afghanistan who have gradually been stripped of their rights over the past three years. She made history at the Tokyo Games in 2021, becoming the first Afghan woman to compete in an international sporting event since the Taliban took back control of her country after U.S. and NATO troops withdrew. Khudadadi is competing for the Refugee Olympic Team in Paris. She began practicing taekwondo at 11, training in secret at a gym with her family’s blessing.

