Extreme heat is impacting most Americans’ electricity bills, AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that around 7 in 10 Americans say extreme heat has had a major or minor impact on their electricity bills in the past year, and a majority have seen a similar impact on their outdoor activities. Around 4 in 10 also report that extreme heat has had a major or minor impact on their sleep, pets, or exercise routine. The results came at a time when several regions of the U.S. set all-time temperature records, including Las Vegas reaching a scorching 120 F on July 7.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.