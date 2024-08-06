Dogs kill baby boy inside New York home. Police are investigating what happened before the attack

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police say two dogs killed a 3-month-old baby inside an upstate New York home. Rochester police on Tuesday said officers responded to a 911 call Saturday and found the baby boy suffering from severe trauma to his body. He was rushed to a hospital where he died. Police say animal control officers removed two “pit-bull type” dogs from the home that are believed to have attacked the baby. Police, along with Child Protective Services and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, are investigating the circumstances leading up to the child’s death. No charges have been filed yet.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.