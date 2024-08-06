9 killed when an overloaded SUV flips into a canal in rural South Florida, authorities say

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say nine people died when an overloaded SUV went out of control on a South Florida road, hit a guardrail and went upside down into a canal. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the 2023 Ford Explorer carrying 10 people was traveling south on Hatton Highway near the farming community of Belle Glade about 7:30 p.m. Monday when it came to a part of the two-lane road that briefly jogs west before again heading south. The female driver failed to negotiate the turn and went off the road. The SUV hit a guardrail before flipping into a canal that runs parallel to the road.

