UN fires additional staffers after probe finds potential involvement in Oct. 7 attack on Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.N. says it has fired additional staff members from its agency for Palestinian refugees after an internal investigation found they may have been involved in the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack against Israel. The agency says a total of nine employees have been terminated since allegations about involvement of UNRWA staffers were raised, including some who were fired earlier. But the U.N. did not clarify how many were already fired. The U.N. secretary-general’s office announced the move in a brief statement to journalists. Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the secretary-general. did not elaborate on the UNRWA staffers’ likely role in the attack or on the evidence that prompted its decision

