Head of Russian military’s main congress center, a top military official arrested on fraud charges

MOSCOW (AP) — The director of the Russian military’s main congress center and a top Defense Ministry official have been arrested on fraud charges, part of a sweeping probe into abuse of office in the top echelons of the country’s military leadership. The Investigative Committee, the country’s top state criminal investigation agency, announced Monday that Vyacheslav Akhmedov, head of the Patriot Park was arrested on charges of fraud. Maj. Gen. Vladimir Shesterov, deputy head of the Defense Ministry’s innovations department, was detained along with Akhmedov. Their detention follows a series of arrests of senior military officials who were part of an inner circle of Sergei Shoigu, whom President Vladimir Putin dismissed as defense minister in May.

