Antisemitic incidents in the Czech Republic rose sharply in 2023, says the Jewish community
PRAGUE (AP) — The Jewish community in the Czech Republic says antisemitic incidents sharply increased in the country last year, with their peak appearing in the final quarter of 2023 following the deadly Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, which triggered the war in Gaza. In its annual report, the Federation of the Jewish Communities says it registered 4,328 antisemitic incidents in 2023, up 90% from 2,277 in the previous year. The report says that 1,800 incidents — or 41,59%, of the total — happened in the last three months of the year. The bulk of the anti-Jewish hatred, 98%, was expressed online.